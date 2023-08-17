Avnet Inc. (AVT) Stock Sees a-1.51 Decrease

In the past week, AVT stock has gone down by -1.98%, with a monthly decline of -9.41% and a quarterly surge of 9.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Avnet Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.49% for AVT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) is 4.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVT is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Avnet Inc. (AVT) is $48.00, which is $3.05 above the current market price. The public float for AVT is 90.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. On August 17, 2023, AVT’s average trading volume was 585.07K shares.

AVT) stock’s latest price update

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.51 compared to its previous closing price of 45.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AVT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AVT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on September 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AVT Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -7.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVT fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.87. In addition, Avnet Inc. saw 8.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVT starting from GALLAGHER PHILIP R, who sale 32,740 shares at the price of $41.35 back on May 15. After this action, GALLAGHER PHILIP R now owns 176,334 shares of Avnet Inc., valued at $1,353,799 using the latest closing price.

LAWRENCE JAMES A, the Director of Avnet Inc., sale 72,851 shares at $41.69 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that LAWRENCE JAMES A is holding 15,100 shares at $3,037,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+12.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avnet Inc. stands at +2.85. The total capital return value is set at 16.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Avnet Inc. (AVT), the company’s capital structure generated 44.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.80. Total debt to assets is 17.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 2.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Avnet Inc. (AVT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.