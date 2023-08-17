Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.51.

The public float for AUTL is 159.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. On August 17, 2023, the average trading volume of AUTL was 637.90K shares.

AUTL) stock’s latest price update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.95 compared to its previous closing price of 2.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/07/21 that Blackstone to Invest in Autolus Therapeutics

AUTL’s Market Performance

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has experienced a -2.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.56% rise in the past month, and a -3.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.52% for AUTL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.06% for AUTL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUTL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AUTL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AUTL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on March 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AUTL Trading at 3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUTL fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Autolus Therapeutics plc saw 50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUTL

Equity return is now at value -63.30, with -39.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.