Assessing the Risk and Potential of Precipio Inc.’s (PRPO) Stock

In the past week, PRPO stock has gone down by -0.69%, with a monthly gain of 9.71% and a quarterly plunge of -37.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.25% for Precipio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.15% for PRPO’s stock, with a -40.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRPO is 2.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Precipio Inc. (PRPO) is $2.00, which is $1.63 above the current market price. The public float for PRPO is 26.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On August 17, 2023, PRPO’s average trading volume was 149.52K shares.

PRPO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) has jumped by 3.82 compared to previous close of 0.36. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRPO Trading at -2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPO fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3464. In addition, Precipio Inc. saw -32.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRPO starting from SANDBERG RICHARD A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Jan 20. After this action, SANDBERG RICHARD A now owns 40,846 shares of Precipio Inc., valued at $15,530 using the latest closing price.

DANIELI ILAN, the Chief Executive Officer of Precipio Inc., purchase 16,500 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that DANIELI ILAN is holding 57,046 shares at $9,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.96 for the present operating margin

+26.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precipio Inc. stands at -129.65. The total capital return value is set at -58.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.21. Equity return is now at value -61.50, with -47.10 for asset returns.

Based on Precipio Inc. (PRPO), the company’s capital structure generated 8.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.87. Total debt to assets is 6.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Precipio Inc. (PRPO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.