Assessing the Risk and Potential of NovaGold Resources Inc.’s (NG) Stock

The stock of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) has gone down by -4.25% for the week, with a -11.74% drop in the past month and a -25.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.09% for NG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.89% for NG’s stock, with a -25.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NG is also noteworthy at 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NG is $8.61, which is $5.61 above than the current price. The public float for NG is 245.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. The average trading volume of NG on August 17, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.69 in relation to its previous close of 4.13. However, the company has experienced a -4.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NG Trading at -9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -11.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NG fell by -4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.33. In addition, NovaGold Resources Inc. saw -32.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NG starting from GARRETT DIANE R, who sale 14,950 shares at the price of $5.58 back on May 03. After this action, GARRETT DIANE R now owns 22,757 shares of NovaGold Resources Inc., valued at $83,421 using the latest closing price.

Dowdall Sharon, the Director of NovaGold Resources Inc., sale 39,799 shares at $6.41 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Dowdall Sharon is holding 45,519 shares at $255,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NG

The total capital return value is set at -18.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.64.

Based on NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG), the company’s capital structure generated 175.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.72. Total debt to assets is 32.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.17.

Conclusion

In summary, NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.