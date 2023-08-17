ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has seen a -4.77% decrease in the past week, with a -9.82% drop in the past month, and a -3.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for ASML. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.56% for ASML’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Right Now?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ASML is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ASML is $757.63, which is $79.05 above the current market price. The public float for ASML is 394.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume for ASML on August 17, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML)’s stock price has dropped by -0.15 in relation to previous closing price of 646.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that ASML Stock Surges as Sales Forecast Tops Estimates

Analysts’ Opinion of ASML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASML stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ASML by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ASML in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $785 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASML Trading at -8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $681.84. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw 18.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.70 for the present operating margin

+49.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding N.V. stands at +26.56. The total capital return value is set at 46.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.96. Equity return is now at value 79.80, with 21.00 for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.61. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.