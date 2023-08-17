Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Stock Observes -38.23% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has gone down by -12.57% for the week, with a -22.47% drop in the past month and a -17.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.61% for ARQT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.58% for ARQT’s stock, with a -38.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is $41.88, which is $33.67 above the current market price. The public float for ARQT is 59.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 25.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARQT on August 17, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

ARQT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) has decreased by -3.07 when compared to last closing price of 8.47.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ARQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARQT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $46 based on the research report published on September 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARQT Trading at -15.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares sank -21.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT fell by -12.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.85. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -44.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Matsuda Masaru, who sale 1,830 shares at the price of $7.80 back on May 31. After this action, Matsuda Masaru now owns 42,146 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $14,278 using the latest closing price.

Welgus Howard G., the Director of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 8,500 shares at $13.97 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Welgus Howard G. is holding 165,825 shares at $118,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8183.04 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stands at -8449.76. The total capital return value is set at -76.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.22.

Based on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT), the company’s capital structure generated 96.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.15. Total debt to assets is 45.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 85.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.