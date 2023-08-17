AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Stock Experiences -36.33% Monthly Change

In the past week, AQB stock has gone down by -12.85%, with a monthly decline of -36.33% and a quarterly plunge of -49.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.88% for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.01% for AQB’s stock, with a -59.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AQB is also noteworthy at 1.37.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for AQB is 70.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. The average trading volume of AQB on August 17, 2023 was 522.67K shares.

AQB) stock’s latest price update

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.63 in comparison to its previous close of 0.25, however, the company has experienced a -12.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AQB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AQB Trading at -29.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares sank -35.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQB fell by -12.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3200. In addition, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. saw -67.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQB starting from Myers Gail Sharps, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Dec 23. After this action, Myers Gail Sharps now owns 10,426 shares of AquaBounty Technologies Inc., valued at $8,900 using the latest closing price.

Myers Gail Sharps, the Director of AquaBounty Technologies Inc., purchase 1 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Myers Gail Sharps is holding 426 shares at $1 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQB

Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.