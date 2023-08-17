Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s (ARI) Stock: A -7.15% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) has gone down by -4.87% for the week, with a -15.11% drop in the past month and a 2.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.77% for ARI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.15% for ARI’s stock, with a -5.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) Right Now?

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARI is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARI is $10.50, which is $0.24 above the current price. The public float for ARI is 140.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARI on August 17, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

ARI stock's latest price update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI)'s stock price has plunged by -0.92% in relation to previous closing price of 10.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.87% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ARI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10.50 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARI Trading at -8.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARI fell by -4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.97. In addition, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. saw -4.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARI starting from ROTHSTEIN STUART, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $11.80 back on Jul 17. After this action, ROTHSTEIN STUART now owns 530,766 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., valued at $472,000 using the latest closing price.

Kasdin Robert A, the Director of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $9.54 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Kasdin Robert A is holding 85,739 shares at $238,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.30 for the present operating margin

+85.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stands at +40.71. The total capital return value is set at 7.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.28. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI), the company’s capital structure generated 296.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.75. Total debt to assets is 72.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 276.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.