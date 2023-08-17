Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, AM stock has gone down by -2.50%, with a monthly decline of -1.18% and a quarterly surge of 12.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for Antero Midstream Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.51% for AM’s stock, with a 7.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) is above average at 16.52x. The 36-month beta value for AM is also noteworthy at 2.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AM is $12.83, which is $1.32 above than the current price. The public float for AM is 338.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.16% of that float. The average trading volume of AM on August 17, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

AM) stock’s latest price update

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.27 in relation to its previous close of 11.83. However, the company has experienced a -2.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AM Trading at 1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares sank -1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.85. In addition, Antero Midstream Corporation saw 8.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from Pearce Sheri, who sale 16,600 shares at the price of $12.05 back on Aug 09. After this action, Pearce Sheri now owns 138,667 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation, valued at $200,030 using the latest closing price.

KLIMLEY BROOKS J, the Director of Antero Midstream Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $12.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that KLIMLEY BROOKS J is holding 71,047 shares at $60,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.66 for the present operating margin

+61.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Midstream Corporation stands at +32.93. The total capital return value is set at 9.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), the company’s capital structure generated 153.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.52. Total debt to assets is 56.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.