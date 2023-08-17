Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) is above average at 28.31x. The 36-month beta value for TTEK is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TTEK is $193.00, which is $33.14 above than the current price. The public float for TTEK is 52.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. The average trading volume of TTEK on August 17, 2023 was 304.76K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TTEK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) has decreased by -4.01 when compared to last closing price of 166.53.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TTEK’s Market Performance

Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) has experienced a -3.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.11% drop in the past month, and a 12.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for TTEK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.21% for TTEK’s stock, with a 6.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TTEK Trading at -3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTEK fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.98. In addition, Tetra Tech Inc. saw 10.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTEK starting from BATRACK DAN L, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $28.76 back on Nov 18. After this action, BATRACK DAN L now owns 159,029 shares of Tetra Tech Inc., valued at $431,378 using the latest closing price.

THOMPSON J KENNETH, the Director of Tetra Tech Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $156.21 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that THOMPSON J KENNETH is holding 17,836 shares at $390,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.73 for the present operating margin

+16.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tetra Tech Inc. stands at +7.51. The total capital return value is set at 20.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.53. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK), the company’s capital structure generated 39.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.12. Total debt to assets is 17.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.