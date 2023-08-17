Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

The 36-month beta value for REKR is also noteworthy at 2.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for REKR is $4.25, which is $1.02 above than the current price. The public float for REKR is 63.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.50% of that float. The average trading volume of REKR on August 17, 2023 was 692.01K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

REKR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) has increased by 10.08 when compared to last closing price of 2.48.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

REKR’s Market Performance

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has experienced a 8.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.35% drop in the past month, and a 125.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.00% for REKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.19% for REKR’s stock, with a 74.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REKR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for REKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REKR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

REKR Trading at 15.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.08%, as shares sank -8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR rose by +8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +175.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, Rekor Systems Inc. saw 127.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REKR starting from Arctis Global LLC, who purchase 1,918,000 shares at the price of $1.31 back on Jun 23. After this action, Arctis Global LLC now owns 8,007,591 shares of Rekor Systems Inc., valued at $2,513,731 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-255.77 for the present operating margin

+13.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rekor Systems Inc. stands at -418.95. The total capital return value is set at -56.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.24. Equity return is now at value -130.00, with -81.60 for asset returns.

Based on Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR), the company’s capital structure generated 40.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.60. Total debt to assets is 22.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.