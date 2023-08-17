Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) is above average at 8.90x. The 36-month beta value for FHB is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FHB is $20.50, which is $0.85 above than the current price. The public float for FHB is 126.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.07% of that float. The average trading volume of FHB on August 17, 2023 was 874.02K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FHB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) has jumped by 4.14 compared to previous close of 18.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FHB’s Market Performance

FHB’s stock has fallen by -5.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.08% and a quarterly rise of 12.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.44% for First Hawaiian Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.99% for FHB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FHB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FHB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $26 based on the research report published on December 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FHB Trading at -1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHB fell by -4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.50. In addition, First Hawaiian Inc. saw -25.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHB starting from Harrison Robert S, who purchase 23,500 shares at the price of $21.61 back on Mar 16. After this action, Harrison Robert S now owns 350,449 shares of First Hawaiian Inc., valued at $507,786 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Hawaiian Inc. stands at +31.50. The total capital return value is set at 13.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.54. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB), the company’s capital structure generated 6.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.80. Total debt to assets is 0.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In summary, First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.