Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of DUET Acquisition Corp. (DUET)

The price-to-earnings ratio for DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DUET) is above average at 974.55x. The 36-month beta value for DUET is also noteworthy at 0.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DUET is 5.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume of DUET on August 17, 2023 was 19.34K shares.

DUET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DUET) has decreased by -0.09 when compared to last closing price of 10.73.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DUET’s Market Performance

DUET’s stock has risen by 0.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.71% and a quarterly rise of 4.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.75% for DUET Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.24% for DUET’s stock, with a 5.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DUET Trading at 2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUET rose by +0.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.60. In addition, DUET Acquisition Corp. saw 7.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DUET

The total capital return value is set at -3.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.10. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on DUET Acquisition Corp. (DUET), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In summary, DUET Acquisition Corp. (DUET) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.