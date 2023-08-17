Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CXApp Inc. (CXAI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) is above average at 5.30x. The 36-month beta value for CXAI is also noteworthy at 0.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CXAI is 1.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 40.63% of that float. The average trading volume of CXAI on August 17, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

The stock price of CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) has dropped by -18.42 compared to previous close of 6.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CXAI’s Market Performance

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has seen a -21.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -37.88% decline in the past month and a -38.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.15% for CXAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.43% for CXAI’s stock, with a -44.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CXAI Trading at -45.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.25%, as shares sank -35.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI fell by -21.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.70. In addition, CXApp Inc. saw -50.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

The total capital return value is set at -0.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.64. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In summary, CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.