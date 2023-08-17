An In-Depth Look at SurgePays Inc.’s (SURG) Stock Performance

In the past week, SURG stock has gone down by -10.13%, with a monthly decline of -9.46% and a quarterly plunge of -21.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.14% for SurgePays Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.39% for SURG’s stock, with a -15.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) is above average at 14.02x. The 36-month beta value for SURG is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SURG is $12.75, which is $7.87 above than the current price. The public float for SURG is 8.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.82% of that float. The average trading volume of SURG on August 17, 2023 was 259.02K shares.

SURG) stock’s latest price update

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.50 compared to its previous closing price of 4.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SURG Trading at -22.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.78%, as shares sank -4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURG fell by -10.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.37. In addition, SurgePays Inc. saw -25.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SURG starting from Cox Kevin Brian, who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $4.72 back on Aug 15. After this action, Cox Kevin Brian now owns 4,507,894 shares of SurgePays Inc., valued at $24,544 using the latest closing price.

Cox Kevin Brian, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of SurgePays Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $4.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Cox Kevin Brian is holding 3,452,694 shares at $21,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SURG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.52 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SurgePays Inc. stands at -0.56. The total capital return value is set at 5.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.84. Equity return is now at value -15.50, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on SurgePays Inc. (SURG), the company’s capital structure generated 162.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.91. Total debt to assets is 23.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.48 and the total asset turnover is 4.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, SurgePays Inc. (SURG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.