An In-Depth Look at AvePoint Inc.’s (AVPT) Stock Performance

The stock of AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) has seen a 13.37% increase in the past week, with a 8.11% gain in the past month, and a 22.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for AVPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.16% for AVPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) is $7.63, which is $1.1 above the current market price. The public float for AVPT is 123.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVPT on August 17, 2023 was 920.51K shares.

AVPT stock's latest price update

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT)’s stock price has soared by 1.56 in relation to previous closing price of 6.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVPT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AVPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVPT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVPT Trading at 8.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares surge +6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVPT rose by +13.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.06. In addition, AvePoint Inc. saw 58.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVPT starting from Sixth Street Partners Manageme, who sale 4,500,000 shares at the price of $6.16 back on Jun 13. After this action, Sixth Street Partners Manageme now owns 5,790,520 shares of AvePoint Inc., valued at $27,720,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.37 for the present operating margin

+70.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvePoint Inc. stands at -17.92. The total capital return value is set at -15.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.96. Equity return is now at value -18.00, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Based on AvePoint Inc. (AVPT), the company’s capital structure generated 7.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.81. Total debt to assets is 4.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.