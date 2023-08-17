Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) has gone down by -1.04% for the week, with a 0.94% rise in the past month and a -6.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.26% for AMBO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.53% for AMBO’s stock, with a -26.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) by analysts is $270.00, The public float for AMBO is 26.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. On August 17, 2023, the average trading volume of AMBO was 94.38K shares.

AMBO) stock’s latest price update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.14 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMBO Trading at -3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBO fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2111. In addition, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. saw -31.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.51 for the present operating margin

-0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stands at -62.35. The total capital return value is set at -21.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03.

Based on Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO), the company’s capital structure generated 148.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.79. Total debt to assets is 45.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.