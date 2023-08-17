Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) is above average at 3.44x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) is $199.50, which is $4.11 above the current market price. The public float for AMR is 11.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMR on August 17, 2023 was 259.71K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AMR) stock’s latest price update

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR)’s stock price has soared by 3.92 in relation to previous closing price of 188.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMR’s Market Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) has experienced a 6.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.01% rise in the past month, and a 33.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for AMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.21% for AMR’s stock, with a 23.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMR stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for AMR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMR in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $215 based on the research report published on July 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AMR Trading at 18.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +22.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMR rose by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.91. In addition, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. saw 33.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMR starting from Stetson David J., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $179.37 back on Mar 07. After this action, Stetson David J. now owns 81,913 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., valued at $3,587,415 using the latest closing price.

Whitehead Jason E., the President & COO of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., sale 15,552 shares at $160.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Whitehead Jason E. is holding 33,348 shares at $2,495,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.76 for the present operating margin

+40.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. stands at +35.32. The total capital return value is set at 126.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 117.89. Equity return is now at value 62.60, with 39.90 for asset returns.

Based on Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.97. Total debt to assets is 1.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.