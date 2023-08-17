Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI)’s stock price has increased by 29.71 compared to its previous closing price of 3.84. However, the company has seen a 22.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AHI is 3.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AHI is $3.00, which is -$2.04 below the current price. The public float for AHI is 3.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AHI on August 17, 2023 was 2.67M shares.

AHI’s Market Performance

AHI stock saw an increase of 22.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 34.62% and a quarterly increase of 260.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.49% for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.87% for AHI stock, with a simple moving average of 117.44% for the last 200 days.

AHI Trading at 21.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares surge +51.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +283.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHI rose by +26.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +174.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. saw 203.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9909.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. stands at -11481.18. The total capital return value is set at -341.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -564.66.

Based on Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 98.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.