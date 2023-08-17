A. O. Smith Corporation’s (AOS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, AOS stock has gone down by -3.43%, with a monthly decline of -8.13% and a quarterly surge of 4.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for A. O. Smith Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.28% for AOS’s stock, with a 6.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) Right Now?

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AOS is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AOS is $75.63, which is $5.33 above the current market price. The public float for AOS is 123.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.57% of that float. The average trading volume for AOS on August 17, 2023 was 972.96K shares.

AOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) has plunged by -0.75 when compared to previous closing price of 70.82, but the company has seen a -3.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/15/22 that McDonald’s and A.O. Smith Declare Dividend Increases

AOS Trading at -2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOS fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.11. In addition, A. O. Smith Corporation saw 22.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOS starting from WOLF IDELLE K, who sale 1,142 shares at the price of $72.77 back on Aug 04. After this action, WOLF IDELLE K now owns 50,222 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation, valued at $83,103 using the latest closing price.

Otchere Benjamin A, the Vice President and Controller of A. O. Smith Corporation, sale 4,285 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Otchere Benjamin A is holding 547 shares at $299,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.44 for the present operating margin

+35.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for A. O. Smith Corporation stands at +6.28. The total capital return value is set at 31.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.36. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), the company’s capital structure generated 21.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.74. Total debt to assets is 11.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.