Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZAPP is 50.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZAPP on August 16, 2023 was 36.38K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZAPP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ: ZAPP) has increased by 5.56 when compared to last closing price of 1.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZAPP’s Market Performance

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) has seen a 6.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -26.55% decline in the past month and a -51.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.93% for ZAPP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.59% for ZAPP’s stock, with a -80.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZAPP Trading at -28.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZAPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.50%, as shares sank -22.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZAPP rose by +6.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5048. In addition, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited saw -86.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.