XPO Inc. (XPO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 83.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for XPO Inc. (XPO) by analysts is $76.14, which is $0.02 above the current market price. The public float for XPO is 115.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.07% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of XPO was 1.85M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

XPO) stock’s latest price update

XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 72.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that One Sign Inflation Will Wane: It’s Getting Easier to Find Truck Drivers

XPO’s Market Performance

XPO Inc. (XPO) has experienced a 0.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.10% rise in the past month, and a 57.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for XPO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.33% for XPO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 70.00% for the last 200 days.

XPO Trading at 21.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +154.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.64. In addition, XPO Inc. saw 122.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from Landry Allison, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $53.20 back on Jun 16. After this action, Landry Allison now owns 3,360 shares of XPO Inc., valued at $85,120 using the latest closing price.

FRYE J WES, the Director of XPO Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $35.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that FRYE J WES is holding 1,500 shares at $53,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Inc. stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88.

Based on XPO Inc. (XPO), the company’s capital structure generated 320.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.23. Total debt to assets is 51.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 304.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, XPO Inc. (XPO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.