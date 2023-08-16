What Recent Market Trends Mean for Yunji Inc.’s (YJ) Stock

In the past week, YJ stock has gone down by -2.04%, with a monthly decline of -30.98% and a quarterly plunge of -68.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.15% for Yunji Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.19% for YJ stock, with a simple moving average of -79.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YJ is 0.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Yunji Inc. (YJ) is $220.85, The public float for YJ is 8.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On August 16, 2023, YJ’s average trading volume was 272.46K shares.

YJ) stock’s latest price update

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 16.48 in relation to its previous close of 0.78. However, the company has experienced a -2.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of YJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YJ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for YJ by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for YJ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3.40 based on the research report published on November 30, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

YJ Trading at -38.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.06%, as shares sank -27.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YJ fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0442. In addition, Yunji Inc. saw -88.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.47 for the present operating margin

+43.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yunji Inc. stands at -11.97. The total capital return value is set at -6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.60. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Yunji Inc. (YJ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.10. Total debt to assets is 0.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Yunji Inc. (YJ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.