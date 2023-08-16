What Recent Market Trends Mean for Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s (HCTI) Stock

In the past week, HCTI stock has gone up by 10.94%, with a monthly decline of -8.19% and a quarterly surge of 52.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.62% for Healthcare Triangle Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.26% for HCTI stock, with a simple moving average of 47.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HCTI is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) is $1.50, The public float for HCTI is 1.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.70% of that float. On August 16, 2023, HCTI’s average trading volume was 852.93K shares.

HCTI) stock’s latest price update

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 20.34 in relation to its previous close of 3.54. However, the company has experienced a 10.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HCTI Trading at 21.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.09%, as shares sank -7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCTI rose by +10.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, Healthcare Triangle Inc. saw 137.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HCTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.70 for the present operating margin

+17.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Triangle Inc. stands at -20.94. The total capital return value is set at -62.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.38.

Based on Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.