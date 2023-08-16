What Recent Market Trends Mean for Carmell Therapeutics Corporation’s (CTCX) Stock

In the past week, CTCX stock has gone up by 21.92%, with a monthly decline of -63.45% and a quarterly plunge of -64.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.82% for Carmell Therapeutics Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.80% for CTCX stock, with a simple moving average of -62.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carmell Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: CTCX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carmell Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: CTCX) is 53.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTCX is -0.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CTCX is 14.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. On August 16, 2023, CTCX’s average trading volume was 640.49K shares.

CTCX) stock’s latest price update

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: CTCX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 27.60 in relation to its previous close of 2.79. However, the company has experienced a 21.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CTCX Trading at -53.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.94%, as shares sank -58.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTCX rose by +21.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.65. In addition, Carmell Therapeutics Corporation saw -64.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTCX

The total capital return value is set at -1.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.14. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Carmell Therapeutics Corporation (CTCX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.