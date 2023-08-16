VirTra Inc. (VTSI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) has surged by 14.46 when compared to previous closing price of 6.50, but the company has seen a 15.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) Right Now?

VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VTSI is 10.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of VTSI was 106.45K shares.

VTSI’s Market Performance

VTSI stock saw a decrease of 15.35% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.46% and a quarterly a decrease of 25.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.51% for VirTra Inc. (VTSI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.48% for VTSI stock, with a simple moving average of 32.37% for the last 200 days.

VTSI Trading at -0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTSI rose by +15.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.98. In addition, VirTra Inc. saw 58.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTSI starting from Givens John F. II, who purchase 6,550 shares at the price of $4.65 back on Dec 06. After this action, Givens John F. II now owns 84,772 shares of VirTra Inc., valued at $30,458 using the latest closing price.

Givens John F. II, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of VirTra Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $6.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Givens John F. II is holding 78,222 shares at $30,193 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.16 for the present operating margin

+57.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for VirTra Inc. stands at +6.91. The total capital return value is set at 6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.74. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on VirTra Inc. (VTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 28.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.11. Total debt to assets is 17.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, VirTra Inc. (VTSI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.