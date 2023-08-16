Uxin Limited (UXIN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UXIN is 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UXIN is $413.57, which is $9.69 above the current price. The public float for UXIN is 38.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UXIN on August 16, 2023 was 250.06K shares.

UXIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) has jumped by 5.76 compared to previous close of 1.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UXIN’s Market Performance

UXIN’s stock has fallen by -6.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.17% and a quarterly rise of 0.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.15% for Uxin Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.85% for UXIN’s stock, with a -32.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UXIN Trading at -2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN fell by -6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6535. In addition, Uxin Limited saw -45.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.29 for the present operating margin

+2.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uxin Limited stands at -8.75. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with 29.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uxin Limited (UXIN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.