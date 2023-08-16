Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of OneMain Holdings Inc.’s (OMF) Stock

In the past week, OMF stock has gone down by -9.63%, with a monthly decline of -13.41% and a quarterly surge of 12.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for OneMain Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.81% for OMF stock, with a simple moving average of 2.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) Right Now?

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) by analysts is $52.62, which is $11.89 above the current market price. The public float for OMF is 115.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of OMF was 731.67K shares.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF)’s stock price has plunge by -3.89relation to previous closing price of 42.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.63% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMF stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OMF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OMF in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $49 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OMF Trading at -8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -14.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF fell by -9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.32. In addition, OneMain Holdings Inc. saw 22.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.11 for the present operating margin

+86.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneMain Holdings Inc. stands at +17.25. The total capital return value is set at 9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF), the company’s capital structure generated 603.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.79. Total debt to assets is 81.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 570.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.