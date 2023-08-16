Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) has decreased by -0.47 when compared to last closing price of 33.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.45% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that China’s New Weapon: Dragging Its Feet on Deals Involving American Companies

Is It Worth Investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is above average at 13.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is $43.50, which is $14.89 above the current market price. The public float for TSEM is 110.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TSEM on August 16, 2023 was 986.00K shares.

TSEM’s Market Performance

TSEM stock saw a decrease of -6.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.96% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.33% for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.03% for TSEM stock, with a simple moving average of -18.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSEM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TSEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TSEM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $37.50 based on the research report published on January 19, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TSEM Trading at -9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSEM fell by -6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.12. In addition, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. saw -21.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TSEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.01 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stands at +15.77. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.38. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), the company’s capital structure generated 14.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.59. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.