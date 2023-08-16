Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.94 in comparison to its previous close of 80.63, however, the company has experienced a 0.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/22/23 that Mortgage Demand Wanes, but Builder Is Optimistic

Is It Worth Investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Right Now?

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TOL is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TOL is $84.14, which is $1.99 above the current price. The public float for TOL is 108.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOL on August 16, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

TOL’s Market Performance

TOL stock saw a decrease of 0.78% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.61% and a quarterly a decrease of 25.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.76% for TOL’s stock, with a 32.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $100 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOL Trading at 4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.92. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw 63.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from Yearley Douglas C. Jr., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $83.25 back on Jul 14. After this action, Yearley Douglas C. Jr. now owns 246,547 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $1,665,082 using the latest closing price.

Yearley Douglas C. Jr., the Chief Executive Officer of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $81.90 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Yearley Douglas C. Jr. is holding 246,547 shares at $4,094,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.68 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toll Brothers Inc. stands at +12.52. The total capital return value is set at 16.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.14. Equity return is now at value 23.60, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), the company’s capital structure generated 57.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.61. Total debt to assets is 28.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.