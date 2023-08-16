Theriva Biologics Inc. (TOVX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Theriva Biologics Inc. (AMEX: TOVX) has dropped by -9.57 compared to previous close of 0.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Theriva Biologics Inc. (AMEX: TOVX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Theriva Biologics Inc. (TOVX) by analysts is $4.50, which is $3.95 above the current market price. The public float for TOVX is 14.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of TOVX was 745.48K shares.

TOVX’s Market Performance

TOVX’s stock has seen a -12.34% decrease for the week, with a -22.45% drop in the past month and a -22.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.08% for Theriva Biologics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.14% for TOVX’s stock, with a -24.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOVX Trading at -22.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares sank -21.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOVX fell by -12.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6481. In addition, Theriva Biologics Inc. saw 20.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOVX starting from SHALLCROSS STEVEN A, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Jun 07. After this action, SHALLCROSS STEVEN A now owns 250,000 shares of Theriva Biologics Inc., valued at $9,703 using the latest closing price.

SHALLCROSS STEVEN A, the CEO and CFO of Theriva Biologics Inc., purchase 26,000 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that SHALLCROSS STEVEN A is holding 236,000 shares at $16,453 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOVX

The total capital return value is set at -31.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.62.

Based on Theriva Biologics Inc. (TOVX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Theriva Biologics Inc. (TOVX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.