The Impact of Market Fluctuations on JX Luxventure Limited’s (JXJT) Stock

The stock of JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) has gone up by 29.93% for the week, with a -6.87% drop in the past month and a -42.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.82% for JXJT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.44% for JXJT’s stock, with a -62.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: JXJT) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for JXJT is 0.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 47.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JXJT on August 16, 2023 was 113.81K shares.

JXJT) stock’s latest price update

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: JXJT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 39.99 compared to its previous closing price of 1.55. However, the company has seen a gain of 29.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JXJT Trading at -9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JXJT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.31%, as shares sank -14.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JXJT rose by +32.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8448. In addition, JX Luxventure Limited saw -73.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JXJT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.30 for the present operating margin

+1.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for JX Luxventure Limited stands at -69.34. The total capital return value is set at -249.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -256.41. Equity return is now at value -312.40, with -202.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 14.01 and the total asset turnover is 2.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.