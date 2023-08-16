The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Coursera Inc.’s (COUR) Stock

The stock of Coursera Inc. (COUR) has gone up by 1.62% for the week, with a 10.37% rise in the past month and a 33.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.75% for COUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.61% for COUR’s stock, with a 19.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coursera Inc. (COUR) is $18.75, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for COUR is 138.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COUR on August 16, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

COUR) stock’s latest price update

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.51 compared to its previous closing price of 15.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Coursera Stock Sinks as Analysts Downgrade Shares After Guidance Cut

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $17 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COUR Trading at 11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +12.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.92. In addition, Coursera Inc. saw 29.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $15.93 back on Aug 03. After this action, Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey now owns 2,741,778 shares of Coursera Inc., valued at $796,685 using the latest closing price.

HAHN KENNETH R, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Coursera Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $16.06 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that HAHN KENNETH R is holding 651,349 shares at $401,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.93 for the present operating margin

+63.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc. stands at -33.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.12. Equity return is now at value -22.40, with -16.00 for asset returns.

Based on Coursera Inc. (COUR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.04. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coursera Inc. (COUR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.