The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) by analysts is $60.11, which is $8.04 above the current market price. The public float for BNS is 1.18B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of BNS was 1.28M shares.

BNS) stock’s latest price update

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 47.69. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BNS’s Market Performance

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has experienced a -1.56% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.76% drop in the past month, and a -6.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for BNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.87% for BNS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.59% for the last 200 days.

BNS Trading at -4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares sank -6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.05. In addition, The Bank of Nova Scotia saw -4.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of Nova Scotia stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), the company’s capital structure generated 277.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.54. Total debt to assets is 15.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

To sum up, The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.