The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AREN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX: AREN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.95 in relation to its previous close of 3.38. However, the company has experienced a 4.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/14/23 that 5-Hour Energy Founder to Buy Majority Stake in Sports Illustrated Publisher

Is It Worth Investing in The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AMEX: AREN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AREN is 0.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AREN is $12.00, which is $8.25 above the current price. The public float for AREN is 17.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AREN on August 16, 2023 was 71.09K shares.

AREN’s Market Performance

The stock of The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AREN) has seen a 4.17% increase in the past week, with a -13.59% drop in the past month, and a 1.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.48% for AREN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.54% for AREN stock, with a simple moving average of -47.67% for the last 200 days.

AREN Trading at -5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares sank -13.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREN rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, The Arena Group Holdings Inc. saw -64.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AREN starting from B. Riley Financial, Inc., who purchase 102,197 shares at the price of $3.65 back on Jun 23. After this action, B. Riley Financial, Inc. now owns 1,363,246 shares of The Arena Group Holdings Inc., valued at $372,661 using the latest closing price.

B. Riley Financial, Inc., the 10% Owner of The Arena Group Holdings Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $3.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that B. Riley Financial, Inc. is holding 1,588,642 shares at $364,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AREN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.09 for the present operating margin

+31.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Arena Group Holdings Inc. stands at -30.50. Equity return is now at value 156.50, with -37.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Arena Group Holdings Inc. (AREN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.