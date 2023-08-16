The -13.88% Decline of Augmedix Inc.’s (AUGX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, AUGX stock has gone up by 6.16%, with a monthly gain of 27.34% and a quarterly surge of 53.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.91% for Augmedix Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.22% for AUGX’s stock, with a 103.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) is $6.63, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for AUGX is 27.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AUGX on August 16, 2023 was 163.95K shares.

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX)’s stock price has soared by 7.04 in relation to previous closing price of 4.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AUGX Trading at 16.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.74%, as shares surge +27.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUGX rose by +6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +291.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.36. In addition, Augmedix Inc. saw 231.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUGX starting from Traylor Margie L., who purchase 26,530 shares at the price of $4.51 back on Jun 14. After this action, Traylor Margie L. now owns 47,331 shares of Augmedix Inc., valued at $119,649 using the latest closing price.

Ginocchio Paul, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Augmedix Inc., purchase 18,000 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Ginocchio Paul is holding 118,000 shares at $21,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.32 for the present operating margin

+45.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Augmedix Inc. stands at -79.04. The total capital return value is set at -78.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.18. Equity return is now at value -615.20, with -67.70 for asset returns.

Based on Augmedix Inc. (AUGX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,157.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.05. Total debt to assets is 50.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 842.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.