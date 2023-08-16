Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 3.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TBLA is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TBLA is $5.45, which is $2.0 above than the current price. The public float for TBLA is 196.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume of TBLA on August 16, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

TBLA’s Market Performance

The stock of Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) has seen a -8.84% decrease in the past week, with a 2.22% rise in the past month, and a 14.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.78% for TBLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.16% for TBLA’s stock, with a 18.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBLA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TBLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TBLA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TBLA Trading at 6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLA fell by -8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, Taboola.com Ltd. saw 12.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBLA starting from Golan Lior, who sale 4,882 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Jul 17. After this action, Golan Lior now owns 2,545,291 shares of Taboola.com Ltd., valued at $17,087 using the latest closing price.

Golan Lior, the Chief Technology Officer of Taboola.com Ltd., sale 10,000 shares at $3.45 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Golan Lior is holding 2,545,291 shares at $34,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.92 for the present operating margin

+29.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taboola.com Ltd. stands at -0.85. The total capital return value is set at -1.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.07. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA), the company’s capital structure generated 35.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.36. Total debt to assets is 19.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.