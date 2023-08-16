Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock Sees a-9.76 Decrease

The stock of Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has seen a -19.76% decrease in the past week, with a -18.95% drop in the past month, and a 63.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.73% for SYM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.89% for SYM’s stock, with a 60.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYM is 1.68.

The public float for SYM is 45.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYM on August 16, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

SYM) stock’s latest price update

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)’s stock price has dropped by -9.76 in relation to previous closing price of 44.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -19.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/21/22 that Walmart Discloses Stake in Symbotic. The AI Company’s Stock Ends Lower.

SYM Trading at -10.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.62%, as shares sank -22.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM fell by -19.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +226.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.66. In addition, Symbotic Inc. saw 235.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Boyd William M III, who sale 31,593 shares at the price of $50.16 back on Aug 08. After this action, Boyd William M III now owns 1,193 shares of Symbotic Inc., valued at $1,584,623 using the latest closing price.

KRASNOW TODD, the Director of Symbotic Inc., sale 31,461 shares at $50.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that KRASNOW TODD is holding 0 shares at $1,577,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.66 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc. stands at -1.16. The total capital return value is set at -74.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -535.00, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.