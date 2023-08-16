Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) by analysts is $16.00, which is $2.57 above the current market price. The public float for SG is 90.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.81% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of SG was 2.10M shares.

SG) stock’s latest price update

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG)’s stock price has plunge by -4.41relation to previous closing price of 14.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.70% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/05/23 that Chipotle Sues Sweetgreen Over Its New Burrito Bowl

SG’s Market Performance

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has seen a -7.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.64% decline in the past month and a 41.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for SG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.21% for SG’s stock, with a 23.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $19 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SG Trading at 1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -13.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SG fell by -7.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.69. In addition, Sweetgreen Inc. saw 56.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SG starting from McPhail James, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $14.76 back on Aug 01. After this action, McPhail James now owns 131,107 shares of Sweetgreen Inc., valued at $162,360 using the latest closing price.

Ru Nathaniel, the Chief Brand Officer of Sweetgreen Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $9.43 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Ru Nathaniel is holding 0 shares at $471,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.00 for the present operating margin

+4.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sweetgreen Inc. stands at -40.51. The total capital return value is set at -22.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.99. Equity return is now at value -30.00, with -19.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sweetgreen Inc. (SG), the company’s capital structure generated 55.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.72. Total debt to assets is 31.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.