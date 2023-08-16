Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.20% for SRFM stock, with a simple moving average of -17.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SRFM is 44.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On August 16, 2023, SRFM’s average trading volume was 2.05M shares.

SRFM) stock’s latest price update

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.45 compared to its previous closing price of 1.45. However, the company has seen a 2.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/27/23 that Surf Air Mobility Lists Shares, Giving Hope That a Key Venture Exit Door Is Reopening

SRFM Trading at -17.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.00% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRFM rose by +2.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Surf Air Mobility Inc. saw -55.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRFM starting from Mady Edward A., who sale 54,914 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Jul 31. After this action, Mady Edward A. now owns 95,784 shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc., valued at $112,574 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-251.08 for the present operating margin

-27.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surf Air Mobility Inc. stands at -366.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 230.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.