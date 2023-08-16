Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) has increased by 0.04 when compared to last closing price of 22.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/07/23 that Campbell Soup to Acquire Maker of Rao’s for $2.7 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOVO is -0.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SOVO is $23.13, which is $0.34 above the current price. The public float for SOVO is 92.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOVO on August 16, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

SOVO’s Market Performance

SOVO’s stock has seen a 0.13% increase for the week, with a 22.96% rise in the past month and a 21.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for Sovos Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.16% for SOVO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 40.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOVO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SOVO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SOVO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $23 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOVO Trading at 17.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.30%, as shares surge +22.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOVO rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.79. In addition, Sovos Brands Inc. saw 56.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOVO starting from LACHMAN TODD R, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $22.55 back on Aug 14. After this action, LACHMAN TODD R now owns 2,029,761 shares of Sovos Brands Inc., valued at $1,014,669 using the latest closing price.

LACHMAN TODD R, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Sovos Brands Inc., sale 11,250 shares at $22.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that LACHMAN TODD R is holding 347,328 shares at $253,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.23 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sovos Brands Inc. stands at -6.09. The total capital return value is set at 10.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.40. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.22. Total debt to assets is 42.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.