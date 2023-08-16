Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.33 compared to its previous closing price of 40.48. However, the company has seen a -1.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/08/22 that Smartsheet Stock Is Sliding, but Analysts Remain Bullish

Is It Worth Investing in Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) by analysts is $50.97, which is $10.83 above the current market price. The public float for SMAR is 129.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of SMAR was 1.68M shares.

SMAR’s Market Performance

SMAR stock saw a decrease of -1.87% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.70% for SMAR’s stock, with a -2.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMAR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SMAR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SMAR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $45 based on the research report published on December 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SMAR Trading at -3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMAR fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.75. In addition, Smartsheet Inc. saw 1.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMAR starting from GREGOIRE MICHAEL P, who purchase 3,800 shares at the price of $39.38 back on Jun 13. After this action, GREGOIRE MICHAEL P now owns 15,301 shares of Smartsheet Inc., valued at $149,644 using the latest closing price.

Marshall Jolene Lau, the Chief Legal Officer of Smartsheet Inc., sale 1,051 shares at $44.31 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Marshall Jolene Lau is holding 6,585 shares at $46,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.71 for the present operating margin

+78.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smartsheet Inc. stands at -28.12. The total capital return value is set at -40.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.34. Equity return is now at value -36.10, with -16.60 for asset returns.

Based on Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR), the company’s capital structure generated 13.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.09. Total debt to assets is 6.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.