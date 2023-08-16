Should You Invest in VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Now?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EGY is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EGY is $8.12, which is $3.79 above the current market price. The public float for EGY is 103.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.54% of that float. The average trading volume for EGY on August 16, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

The stock price of VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) has plunged by -3.46 when compared to previous closing price of 4.91, but the company has seen a 9.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EGY’s Market Performance

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has experienced a 9.22% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.50% rise in the past month, and a 27.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for EGY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.84% for EGY stock, with a simple moving average of 6.52% for the last 200 days.

EGY Trading at 15.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares surge +14.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY rose by +9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.43. In addition, VAALCO Energy Inc. saw 3.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from Bain Ronald Y, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.95 back on May 25. After this action, Bain Ronald Y now owns 26,244 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc., valued at $19,750 using the latest closing price.

Stubbs Catherine L, the Director of VAALCO Energy Inc., purchase 6,693 shares at $3.73 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Stubbs Catherine L is holding 108,107 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.84 for the present operating margin

+54.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for VAALCO Energy Inc. stands at +14.50. The total capital return value is set at 50.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.89.

Based on VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY), the company’s capital structure generated 19.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.04. Total debt to assets is 10.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.