Should You Invest in Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Now?

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TOPS is at 0.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TOPS is $3.00, which is $2.08 above the current market price. The public float for TOPS is 19.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.51% of that float. The average trading volume for TOPS on August 16, 2023 was 526.88K shares.

TOPS) stock’s latest price update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS)’s stock price has increased by 8.82 compared to its previous closing price of 0.85. However, the company has seen a 30.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TOPS’s Market Performance

TOPS’s stock has risen by 30.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 33.11% and a quarterly rise of 28.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.79% for Top Ships Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.45% for TOPS stock, with a simple moving average of -26.95% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at 35.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.89%, as shares surge +33.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS rose by +28.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7372. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw -27.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.35 for the present operating margin

+58.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Top Ships Inc. stands at +23.49. The total capital return value is set at 8.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.74. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), the company’s capital structure generated 132.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.98. Total debt to assets is 55.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,920.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.