Should You Invest in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SSKN is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SSKN is $3.90, which is $3.43 above the current market price. The public float for SSKN is 21.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume for SSKN on August 16, 2023 was 24.31K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SSKN) stock’s latest price update

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN)’s stock price has decreased by -12.25 compared to its previous closing price of 0.54. However, the company has seen a -46.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SSKN’s Market Performance

SSKN’s stock has fallen by -46.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -49.40% and a quarterly drop of -53.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.77% for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -45.33% for SSKN stock, with a simple moving average of -50.46% for the last 200 days.

SSKN Trading at -47.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.66%, as shares sank -51.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSKN fell by -47.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8365. In addition, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. saw -40.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSKN starting from Moccia Robert Joseph, who purchase 42,000 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Aug 10. After this action, Moccia Robert Joseph now owns 235,300 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc., valued at $28,308 using the latest closing price.

Lesovitz Christopher, the Chief Financial Officer of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc., purchase 15,151 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Lesovitz Christopher is holding 38,282 shares at $10,153 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSKN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.86 for the present operating margin

+60.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. stands at -15.35. The total capital return value is set at -14.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.60. Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.88. Total debt to assets is 16.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.