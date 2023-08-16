Should You Invest in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CMND is at -2.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CMND is 6.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.57% of that float. The average trading volume for CMND on August 16, 2023 was 289.41K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CMND) stock’s latest price update

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND)’s stock price has increased by 15.67 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. However, the company has seen a -1.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CMND’s Market Performance

CMND’s stock has fallen by -1.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.93% and a quarterly drop of -28.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.49% for Clearmind Medicine Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.77% for CMND stock, with a simple moving average of -82.19% for the last 200 days.

CMND Trading at -8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.62%, as shares sank -0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND fell by -1.36%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4305. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc. saw -86.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

The total capital return value is set at -510.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -571.69. Equity return is now at value -419.60, with -229.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.