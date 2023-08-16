SharkNinja Inc. (SN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN) has decreased by -3.53 when compared to last closing price of 31.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SN currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for SN on August 16, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

SN’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.46% for SN’s stock, with a -7.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SN Trading at -7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.16% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SN rose by +0.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, SharkNinja Inc. saw -28.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SharkNinja Inc. (SN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.