Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHPW is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) is $4.00, which is $8.69 above the current market price. The public float for SHPW is 5.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. On August 16, 2023, SHPW’s average trading volume was 33.12K shares.

SHPW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPW) has decreased by -16.48 when compared to last closing price of 3.64.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -33.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SHPW’s Market Performance

SHPW’s stock has fallen by -33.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.34% and a quarterly drop of -13.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.76% for Shapeways Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.61% for SHPW’s stock, with a -24.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHPW stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SHPW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHPW in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $12 based on the research report published on October 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SHPW Trading at -25.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.04%, as shares sank -31.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHPW fell by -33.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, Shapeways Holdings Inc. saw -30.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHPW starting from Nied Joseph Andrew, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.53 back on May 25. After this action, Nied Joseph Andrew now owns 418,394 shares of Shapeways Holdings Inc., valued at $5,269 using the latest closing price.

Kress Greg, the Chief Executive Officer of Shapeways Holdings Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Kress Greg is holding 436,648 shares at $25,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.26 for the present operating margin

+43.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shapeways Holdings Inc. stands at -60.99. The total capital return value is set at -30.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.12. Equity return is now at value -33.60, with -28.80 for asset returns.

Based on Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW), the company’s capital structure generated 3.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.47. Total debt to assets is 3.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.