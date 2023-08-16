SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is $20.00, The public float for SPRC is 7.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPRC on August 16, 2023 was 557.80K shares.

SPRC) stock’s latest price update

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.54relation to previous closing price of 0.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -62.63% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SPRC’s Market Performance

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has experienced a -62.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -65.73% drop in the past month, and a -66.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.88% for SPRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -56.24% for SPRC stock, with a simple moving average of -74.15% for the last 200 days.

SPRC Trading at -63.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.82%, as shares sank -65.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC fell by -62.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4050. In addition, SciSparc Ltd. saw -75.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-615.22 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for SciSparc Ltd. stands at -192.43. The total capital return value is set at -112.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.49.

Based on SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.