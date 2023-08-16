Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for RCLF is at -0.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RCLF is 0.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume for RCLF on August 16, 2023 was 25.68K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RCLF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: RCLF) has jumped by 7.74 compared to previous close of 10.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/10/21 that Gett Reaches $1.1 Billion SPAC Merger to Go Public

RCLF’s Market Performance

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF) has seen a 11.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.77% gain in the past month and a 14.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for RCLF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.03% for RCLF’s stock, with a 15.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RCLF Trading at 11.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCLF rose by +11.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.71. In addition, Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I saw 17.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RCLF

The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.82. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.